Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:28 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 

Ed Fuller: Santa Barbara Real Estate Market Solidly in Gear

By Ed Fuller | May 7, 2014 | 2:48 p.m.

While this year started out a little slow, the Santa Barbara metro area real estate market was solidly on track in April.

Ed Fuller
Ed Fuller

Single-family homes under contract (pending) increased from 102 in March to 119 in April, or an increase of 17 percent. The pending home count is an indicator of likely future homes sales.

Completed single-family home sales increased from 67 in March to 97 in April, or an increase of 45 percent. This illustrates how the slow market earlier in the year is reflected in March, and the upswing in pending home sales is reflected in April.

While home sales increased, so did the median sold price, from $992,400 in March to $1.15 million in April, or an increase of 16 percent.

Inventory is still extremely low at 307 single-family homes actively listed for sale, or roughly three months worth at our current sales rate. Although our sold and pending numbers are below April 2013, which was 125 and 133 respectively, our median sale price increased 24 percent above last year's April median price of $920,000.

While single-family homes may have slowed slightly from last year, condos are doing better. Pending condos increased from 43 in April 2013 to 53 in April 2014, or an increase of 23 percent year over year. Condos sold increased from 36 in April 2013 to 42 in April 2014, or an increase of 17 percent.

While transactions year over year increased, the median price only increased 7 percent to $602,000. The increase in sales with a smaller increase in prices may reflect a larger increase in available inventory, suppressing prices while giving more buyers a chance at ownership.

While our market is subject to irregular increases and decreases of both buyers and sellers, it appears we are strong as we plough through our peak season.

Ed Fuller is a real estate broker with San Roque Realty Inc. and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.687.1551. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 