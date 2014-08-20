Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 2:24 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Ed Fuller: Santa Barbara Realtors Mourn Passing of 2012 Association President Jim Caldwell

By Ed Fuller | August 20, 2014 | 12:46 p.m.

Ed Fuller
Ed Fuller

Jim Caldwell, 2012 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Many members had visited with him at the Association Fiesta Party the preceding Monday, and he was at his job as manager of C-21 Butler Realty on Friday.

Jim was a generous soul, generous with his time, efforts and wisdom. In addition to his role as president, he served as a director of the association for five years. He served on seven committees, including two terms as chair of the Government Relations Committee, where he was key in the association's ongoing multiyear effort to reform the City of Santa Barbara Zoning Information Reports.

Reyne Stapleman, current president-elect of the association, remembers Jim as "a very thoughtful person. He was never stingy with positive feedback and genuinely cared about the association leaders and its members."

John Nisbet, association executive during Jim’s presidency and currently area manager for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, remembers Jim as "a kind and caring man. His service as president of SBAOR was performed with integrity, professionalism and for the betterment of all Realtors and their customers.

"Jim was passionate about government affairs and tirelessly worked for the preservation of private property rights and freedoms. I was privileged to serve with Jim and consider him one of the 'good guys' who gave of himself without regard to personal gain or recognition. We have lost a true friend and champion."

To me, Jim was an inspiration. His dedication to our profession, our association and the private property rights of the public were evident in all of his efforts. His presence will be sorely missed.

Rest in peace, Jim.

Ed Fuller is a real estate broker with San Roque Realty Inc. and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.687.1551. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 