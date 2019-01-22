Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, January 22 , 2019, 7:31 pm | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Ed Gover Hanging Up Coaching Whistle at SBCC After 28 Years

His women's volleyball teams had a winning percentage of .636, won 11 WSC division titles

Ed Gover Click to view larger
Ed Gover coached the SBCC women’s volleyball program since 1991. (Ken Sciallo / Sevilla photography)
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 22, 2019 | 4:15 p.m.

Ed Gover's run as head of the SBCC women's volleyball team came to end on Tuesday as the successful coach announced his retirement after 28 years.

Gover compiled a 378-216 overall record (.636) and was 190-101 in the Western State Conference North Division with 11 championships.

“It has been a great 28 years,” Gover stated. “I remember asking (legendary UCSB coach) Ken Preston years ago, ‘How do you know when it is time to retire?’ His reply was, ‘You will just know.’"

Gover said he'll continue teaching physcial education at Santa Barbara Junior High.

“Having two full-time jobs was getting tougher and tougher," he said. "I have about 3-4 more years with Santa Barbara Junior High and I want to do the best job I can in my remaining years.”

In his last 10 years, Gover's teams compiled a winning percentage of .729 (186-69) and a sparkling .873 (89-13) in conference with eight WSC titles. He guided the Vaqueros to a state runner-up finish in 1999 and fifth place in the state in 2013 and 2015.

He had his best percentage records in 1999 and 2009 (both 21-3, .875), and his winningest seasons came recently when his teams went 25-4, 23-4 and 21-7 in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

“There are many highlights that stand out,” he recalled. “In 1999 at the state championship, we lost in the first round and had to go through the loser’s bracket. It was a double-elimination format, so on that last day, we had to play three matches to get to the finals. The morning match we took care of business and won in three sets. An hour later in the semifinal, we went five with a very tough Delta College team. Nicole Olmstead was amazing. We were totally out of gas for that final match but it was a great run at the title."

He remembers the fierce matches against his coaching contemporaries in the conference.

“The rivalries were always fun. Competition against my colleagues Nabil Mardini at Pierce College, Carl Ferreira at Bakersfield, and Steve Burkhart at Moorpark College never got old.”

Gover said one of his best memories was a match that he didn’t even coach in.

“Two years ago, we had lost to Moorpark at their place in four sets and had to beat them at home in three to tie for the conference title and get the upper hand on seeding,” he recalled. “I was attending my mom's memorial that day and wasn't able to attend the match. At the family gathering that evening, I pulled out my iPad and watched the live stream of the match. The team played one of their best matches of the season and took down Moorpark in three. Our coaching staff and the players did an amazing job that night. I was so proud of the team.”

Gover was a six-time WSC North Coach of the Year and the Southern Cal Coach of the Year in 2015. He recruited and coached six straight WSC North Players of the Year – Jenna Anderson (2012), Eryn Young (2013), Maddie Leiphardt (2014), Katelynn Womack (2015), Carolyn Andrulis (2016) and Kaylene Ureno (2017).

“I always enjoyed seeing our student-athletes being successful in the classroom as well as on the court,” Gover said. “Also, working with some amazing coaches like Marcelo Duarte, Lee Nelson, Jake Hong, KC Collins, Armen Zakarian, Lisa Gera, Dillan Bennett, Jon Newton and my good friend, Steve Zelko, made my job much easier.”  

SBCC Athletic Director Rocco Constantino called Gover a “classy coach.

"Ed is one of the classiest and most well-respected coaches I have ever worked with in any capacity,” said Constantino. “He ran a highly successful program on the court for a long time while prioritizing grades, growth and his student-athletes' futures.

“Ed is a stand-up guy who does things the right way. He has impacted hundreds of students at SBCC over the years and those students were lucky to call him their coach. It was an honor to have worked with Ed here at SBCC these past two seasons and I wish him all the best going forward."

Gover came to SBCC in 1991 after graduating from Long Beach State and coaching Melodyland (now Southern California Christian) to two CIF-Soutern Section titles and a CIF State title.

He won his first WSC title in his sixth season at SBCC (16-4 record) and captured three straight WSC crowns from 1996-98.

An avid golfer, Gover plans to get a more time on the golf course during his retirement from coaching.

“My plans are to finish my teaching career at SBJH, stay healthy, and possibly play a little more golf,” he said.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 