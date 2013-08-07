Ed Soto Joins Union Bank’s Consumer Lending Group in Santa Barbara

Union Bank, N.A., announced Tuesday that Ed Soto has joined its Retail Consumer Lending team as a mortgage consultant in Santa Barbara.

Soto is responsible for assisting clients with their home mortgage needs in the greater Santa Barbara area.

Union Bank’s Consumer Lending group originates residential mortgage options to answer a variety of financing needs. Soto reports to vice president and regional sales manager Mike McCormick.

“Ed brings 24 years of industry experience to our team as we focus on serving the needs of our clients looking for a home loan in the Santa Barbara area,” McCormick said. “With Ed’s depth of mortgage expertise and commitment to building relationships with clients, I am confident that he will help support the growth of Union Bank’s Consumer Lending group on the Central Coast.”

Prior to joining Union Bank, Soto served as a senior mortgage loan consultant at Bank of America. Previously, he was a senior mortgage loan consultant at Washington Mutual and a mortgage loan consultant at Great Western Bank.

Active in the community, Soto is an adult leader with Boys Scouts of America-Los Padres Council and a Dos Pueblos High School band booster. In addition, he serves as house manager at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Soto holds a bachelor’s degree in economics/business from Westmont College.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant for Union Bank.