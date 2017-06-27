Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:40 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

State Group Salutes EDC as a Nonprofit of the Year

By Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center | June 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) will be honored as a Nonprofit of the Year at a celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday, June 28.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson
State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson

EDC has been selected by State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) as an exceptional nonprofit organization in her 19th Senate District.

EDC joins nearly 100 other nonprofit leaders from across the state being honored at the annual California Nonprofits Day event.

They will be formally recognized by Assembly Concurrent Resolution 54, authored by Assemblywoman Monique Limon (D-Santa Barbara), chair of the new Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector.
 
This year, EDC celebrates its 40th anniversary working to protect the local environment. Formed in response to the 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill, EDC is the only nonprofit, public interest environmental law firm between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

EDC focuses on climate and energy issues, as well as protecting clean water, open space and wildlife, and the Santa Barbara Channel.

Current priorities are: preventing oil trains from transiting through the local coast and communities, fighting hydraulic fracturing and acidizing on offshore platforms, and preventing risky, unnecessary oil and gas projects from Oxnard to San Luis Obispo.

“EDC is honored by this important recognition of our work for our communities,” said Owen Bailey, executive director.

“As we celebrate our 40th anniversary working to protect our climate and local environment, we are grateful for Sen. Jackson’s recognition and leadership for our environment, and for being included among this illustrious community of effective nonprofit organizations,” he sad.

“For decades, the Environmental Defense Center has been fighting to protect our coast, our water and air quality. Their work has enhanced the quality of life that all of us hold so dear along our Central Coast," Jackson. said.

"For these reasons, I am honored to recognize them as our nonprofit of the year,” she said.

Award recipients will be saluted at a luncheon at Sacramento’s Convention Center, with welcome addresses from Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Limon and Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits).

“Nonprofit organizations are vitally important to the economy and well-being of California. But too often nonprofits are ‘hidden in plain sight,’ " Masaoka said.

"We are thrilled that the state Assembly has passed a resolution for the second year in a row that puts the spotlight on nonprofits as an economic power that uses that power for the common good," she said.

"We congratulate all of the award recipients on being honored for the great work they do every day to make California a better place,” Masaoka said.

CalNonprofits is a statewide alliance of more than 10,000 organizations, representing and promoting California’s growing nonprofit sector and working to bring the full power of nonprofits to strengthening communities.

— Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center.

 
