Boys Soccer

Eddie Mendoza Delivers on Free Kick, Defense in Carpinteria’s 1-0 Win Over Santa Ynez

After winning CIF section, regional titles last year, Warriors open 2019 playoffs with wild-card victory

Luke Nahooikaika, Carp soccer Click to view larger
Santa Ynez goalkeeper Juan Sanchez grabs the ball before Carpinteria’s Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson can head it into the goal. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 5, 2019 | 10:41 p.m.

Central defender Eddie Mendoza was a key player in Carpinteria’s magical run to the Division 6 CIF-Southern Section and Division 5 Regional boys soccer championships last season.

A year later, Mendoza was big again for the Warriors in a CIF-SS Division 4 wild-card playoff game against county rival Santa Ynez on a chilly evening at San Marcos’ Warkentin Stadium.

The senior blasted a free kick from 35 yards for the game’s only goal and made several big defensive plays to help Carpinteria defeat the Pirates 1-0 and advance into the main draw of the Division 4 bracket.

They’ll travel to Valencia for a first-round match on Thursday.

Mendoza’s steady play in front of goalkeeper Adrian Gonzalez made a huge difference in the game. Santa Ynez created dangerous opportunities off its counterattack, but when the Pirates crossed the ball into the middle of the penalty area, Mendoza was there to clear it away.

“He’s a double threat, as you witnessed,” Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero said. “I’m going to miss him next year. It’s those type of players you can’t replace. He’s definitely the rock, the foundation of our defense and the team — he’s the captain.”

Santa Ynez set up a great chance in the 71st minute as it got the ball inside to Declan Pollenz. He switched the ball to his right foot for a shot but Mendoza stepped in and blocked it.

Eddie Mendoza Click to view larger
Eddie Mendoza of Carpinteria scored the game’s only goal on a free kick. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

“They had plenty of opportunities and our guys responded to the challenge. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win,” said Quintero.

The Warriors (8-7-3) were able to hold off the Pirates (7-14-2) the rest of the way and won their ninth straight postseason game going back to last season.

“Some times it’s the beautiful game and some times it’s not, it depends whatever side you’re on,” Santa Ynez coach Rick Joyner said.

He agreed Mendoza was a key factor in the game and added: “We had our chances but the ball just didn’t want to go in tonight.

“I think it was a very even-matched game. They had a nice goal from pretty far out.”

Carpinteria controlled most of the possession in the first half and earned a free kick from 35 yards in the 19th minute of a scoreless game. 

Mendoza ripped the ball over the Santa Ynez wall and it skimmed the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Shortly after the goal, the Pirates forced a turnover and came flying on the counterattack. They crossed the ball into the penalty area but Mendoza was there and calmly cleared it away.

Ricky Romero led another Santa Ynez attack and fired a shot that got past Mendoza, but Gonzalez saw it all the way and made the save in the 31st minute.

The shutout was the second in a row for Gonzalez.

The Pirates had two good chances in the first 10 minutes of the second half. In the 43rd minute, Nico Rocha broke down the right side and hit a low cross that traveled across the goal mouth. But the ball was too far ahead for Romero who was making a far-post run.

Seven minutes later, Luis Gonzalez turned on a ball and hit his left-footed shot off the near post.

"We changed things up at halftime — we went to a different formation — and it worked, but we just couldn’t punch it in,” said Joyner.

Carpinteria forward Luke Nahooikaika charged up the middle of the field and took a hard foul, setting Mendoza up for another free-kick opportunity from 25 yards.

Mendoza hit the ball similar to the one he scored on in the first half, but this time it clanged off the cross bar and out of play.

Unfortunate to ice the game with a second goal, Mendoza delivered on defense to keep Carpinteria’s season going for another game.

A 1-0 win is a testament to these guys and the hard work they put in this whole season,” Quintero said. “It’s definitely been a roller coaster. We went 1-2-2 in the first five games of league and now we’re on a five-game winning streak since then.

“I’m excited to see what happens next.”

Adrian Gonzalez Click to view larger
Carpinteria goalkeeper Adrian Gonzalez pulls down a free kick into the penalty area by Santa Ynez. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

