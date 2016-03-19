Eddie Ozeta Joins Race for Santa Barbara County 4th District Supervisor

Eduardo “Eddie” Ozeta has launched his campaign for the Santa Barbara County Fourth District supervisorial seat.

Ozeta, the son of a pastor and a Marine Corps veteran, says he plans to bring the values of “servant leadership” to the people of the Fourth District.

“As a young man, my father taught me that honesty, good morals, good values and trust in God were the virtues a man needed in life,” Ozeta said. “As a United States Marine, I had the privilege to serve and defend our country, and I learned how to be an effective leader against challenging odds. These are values I will bring to my work as a supervisor.”

Ozeta filed his candidacy paperwork on March 11. When asked why he was running, he expressed dissatisfaction with the current Fourth District supervisor, declaring: “Peter Adam has done nothing for this district. He’s done a lot of hootin’ and hollerin’ but not a whole lot of action. I supported him early on because he talked a good game, but he’s got just one issue — infrastructure — and he voted against taking action on his own issue.”

“This is an election about leadership and getting things done,” Ozeta continued. “Supervisor Adam is supposed to be working for the taxpayers, and instead the taxpayers are working for him. He’s paying his assistant a six-figure salary, he has tripled the staff in his office, he did a luxury renovation of his office, and salaries for him and his staff have gone up $138,000 in four years. And he says he’s a fiscal conservative? Last March he said he would grade his own performance as a supervisor with a D. I think that’s generous.”

Ozeta said he would bring his “common-sense conservative” approach to the Board of Supervisors and forge consensus to get the work done.

“My goal is to represent the Fourth District and work toward building a better future for our seniors, veterans, working families and local businesses,” he said.

Click here for more information about the Ozeta for Supervisor campaign, or call 805.260.3163. Connect with Ozeta for Supervisor on Facebook. Follow Ozeta for Supervisor on Twitter: @Eddie_Ozeta.