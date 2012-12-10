Edhat Founder Peter Sklar Dies After Battling Cancer

Peter Sklar, the software designer who created the Edhat website in Santa Barbara, died Sunday after battling brain cancer, according to a statement on the website.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the death of … Peter Sklar on Sunday morning,” the statement said.

Sklar, 50, passed away from complications of pneumonia after struggling against inoperable brain cancer for 15 months, the statement said.

“Peter died at home, surrounded by his wife, Sue Foley, and his two sons, Nick and Zack. As always, the faithful Edhat dog Molly was by his side,” the statement read.

A memorial was being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Remembrances may be posted on Edhat, and the family asks that in lieu of flowers a contribution in Sklar’s honor be made to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Sklar started Edhat in 2003, offering an eclectic mix of news aggregation, citizen-contributed items, advice and commentary.

Edhat will continue as an on-line publication daily, according to the statement.

