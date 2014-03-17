Edible Book Festival Returning to SBCC

One of Santa Barbara City College’s most colorful and tasty events is returning to campus in April.

The fifth Edible Book Festival will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 1 at the SBCC Luria Library. The activity, which is free and open to the community, is part of the International Book Festival, a yearly event held on or near April 1 throughout the world and which unites book readers and food lovers from all cultures.

Interested SBCC faculty, staff and students are invited to use their imagination to create an “edible book.” They can pick a famous line, a favorite story or character, or a pun on a title. Or they can simply create something edible in the shape of a book.

Prize categories include: Best in Show, Most Delicious, Judge’s Choice, Most Humorous, Most Like a Book, Most Like One of the Great Books and Most Like the SBCC Reads 2014 Book — The Big Burn.

The exhibit viewing will be on display at the Luria Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. with eating commencing shortly afterward.

