Edison Extends Monday’s Planned Downtown Santa Barbara Power Outage

A planned power outage in Santa Barbara’s downtown area will last longer than expected Monday, according to Southern California Edison.

The equipment upgrades in the State and Victoria streets area were scheduled to end at 10 a.m. but crews “encountered some problems” and the work will continue into the afternoon, public affairs region manager Rondi Guthrie said.

Trucks are staged in the public parking lots on Chapala and Victoria streets and on Anapamu Street and work is expected to get finished by 1 p.m., Guthrie said. The outage map information says 67 customers are impacted, including downtown businesses, and Edison said it has reached out to the city and customers to let them know of the extended outage.

The streak of unplanned outages in Santa Barbara’s commercial corridor caused locals to start a petition in protest of Edison, calling for the company to improve its infrastructure and service reliability.

Edison has funded and started working on infrastructure improvement projects in the city, as well as starting an outreach program to local business owners so utility customers can get more information about outages.

