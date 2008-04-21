Edison Happy to Pay Cash to Save Energy

With summer looming, the utility wants its customers to help prevent power outages and save money at the same time.

If you haven’t already noticed, summer is on its way. Along with the increased temperatures is an increased chance of electrical brownouts and service interruptions.

To keep from losing power during the year’s hottest months, Southern California Edison is offering several ways people can conserve both money and energy.

“We are encouraging our customers to take advantage of these programs and start saving money and energy right away,” said Lynda Ziegler, SCE’s senior vice president of customer service.

One of these options is an air conditioning tuneup program, which SCE says can save up to 30 percent on cooling costs and extend the life of the unit. Depending on the level of service customers get from a licensed contractor — costing between about $75 and $600 — a rebate for up to $150 is available. Only tuneups occuring between April 1 and June 30 qualify.

Customers who participate in SCE’s Summer Discount Plan will allow the company to remotely turn off their central air conditioner compressor during a summer power emergency. Depending on how often these customers allow SCE to cycle off their air conditioners they can get up to $200 in credit, as well as save on energy costs.

But this is Santa Barbara, you say. Not that many of us have air conditioners. Fortunately, there are other ways to help.

Customers who recycle their old, inefficient refrigerators and freezers could get $50. Participating customers can also get back $50 for the purchase of ENERGY STAR-labeled units that are a lot cheaper to use than many old refrigerators or freezers, which can cost up to $260 a year to operate. SCE will even pick up the old units.

SCE also gives out various rebates for the purchase of energy-efficient room or wall air conditioners, whole-house fans and evaporative cooling systems. It also offers incentives for customers who replace their old roofs with reflective material, reducing roof temperatures by up to 60 percent. For swimming pool owners, the replacement of an old pump with a newer, more efficient one can result in a rebate of up to $200.

Click here for more information about these and other energy-efficiency programs and incentives for Southern California Edison customers.