SoCal Edison Hopes to Complete Downtown Santa Barbara Electric Upgrades by 2019

Southern California Edison has completed about a third of its Santa Barbara County Reliability Project for Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Reliability Project involves the installation of new pole structures, transformers, switches and other electrical upgrades in reduce the frequency of power outages and increase carrying capacity.

“Your investment in this reliability project has gone very well,” said Councilman Gregg Hart. “It seems to be working, and that’s a tremendous accomplishment. We do have a reliable downtown grid.”

The Reliability Project costs about $11 million in downtown Santa Barbara.

Several major outages have hit downtown residents and businesses in recent years. Edison’s infrastructure is old and near the end of its lifespan, which is one of the reasons for the spate of power failures.

Since Santa Barbara has a large amount of groundwater, crews need to pump out the water before making fixes to the underground infrastructure, which contributes to delays in restoring power.

Edison also is trying to improve efficiencies and reduce energy use.

Rondi Guthrie, a spokeswoman for Edison, presented a report at Tuesday’s Santa Barbara City Council meeting that stated Southern California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, that climate change is causing sea levels to rise, and that by burning fossil fuels, humans are making each other sick. The largest emissions contributor after transportation is the electricity sector.

Guthrie said Edison's goals are to "decarbonize" the electricity sector with the use of solar panels and electrifying buildings and the transportation sector.

“I am really glad that the institution has taken it upon themselves to point out these facts,” said Councilman Jason Dominguez.

Guthrie said the state has high goals for reducing emissions and that Edison is being responsive.

“We anticipate becoming 80 percent carbon emission free on the grid by 2030,” Guthrie said. SCE is currently at 40 percent.

Edison also said it is working with the city to minimize traffic disruptions, including road closures. Edison also has to turn off the power, in some cases, when making its repairs, which is problematic for anyone in the area.

In most cases, Edison is attempting to close roads or turn off power at night to minimize disruption.

This article was corrected from an earlier version.

