Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:55 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SoCal Edison Hopes to Complete Downtown Santa Barbara Electric Upgrades by 2019

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | updated logo 4:15 p.m. | April 10, 2018 | 10:16 p.m.

Southern California Edison has completed about a third of its Santa Barbara County Reliability Project for Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Reliability Project involves the installation of new pole structures, transformers, switches and other electrical upgrades in reduce the frequency of power outages and increase carrying capacity.

“Your investment in this reliability project has gone very well,” said Councilman Gregg Hart. “It seems to be working, and that’s a tremendous accomplishment. We do have a reliable downtown grid.”

The Reliability Project costs about $11 million in downtown Santa Barbara.

Several major outages have hit downtown residents and businesses in recent years. Edison’s infrastructure is old and near the end of its lifespan, which is one of the reasons for the spate of power failures.

Since Santa Barbara has a large amount of groundwater, crews need to pump out the water before making fixes to the underground infrastructure, which contributes to delays in restoring power.

Edison also is trying to improve efficiencies and reduce energy use.

Rondi Guthrie, a spokeswoman for Edison, presented a report at Tuesday’s Santa Barbara City Council meeting that stated Southern California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, that climate change is causing sea levels to rise, and that by burning fossil fuels, humans are making each other sick. The largest emissions contributor after transportation is the electricity sector. 

Guthrie said Edison's goals are to "decarbonize" the electricity sector with the use of solar panels and electrifying buildings and the transportation sector. 

“I am really glad that the institution has taken it upon themselves to point out these facts,” said Councilman Jason Dominguez.

Guthrie said the state has high goals for reducing emissions and that Edison is being responsive.

“We anticipate becoming 80 percent carbon emission free on the grid by 2030,” Guthrie said. SCE is currently at 40 percent. 

Edison also said it is working with the city to minimize traffic disruptions, including road closures. Edison also has to turn off the power, in some cases, when making its repairs, which is problematic for anyone in the area.

In most cases, Edison is attempting to close roads or turn off power at night to minimize disruption.

This article was corrected from an earlier version.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 