Edison Offers $1.2 million Scholars Program

By Susan Cox for Edison International | October 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Apply Now to Reap the Rewards of $1.2 Million Edison Scholars Program

High school seniors whose dream is to make a difference in the world by majoring in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) are invited to apply for Edison International’s $1.2 million Edison Scholars Program.

Edison International, parent company of Southern California Edison, is awarding $40,000 scholarships, paid over four years, to 30 high school students planning to major in STEM fields at four-year accredited U.S. colleges and universities.

Scholarship applications are now being accepted through Dec. 1.

Applicants must live in SCE’s service territory and plan to be a full-time undergraduate student majoring in one of the following STEM fields: mathematics, engineering, computer and information services, management information systems, natural resources and conservation and physical sciences.

Eligible students must also be a high school senior, have at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. Students from underserved communities and ethnic minorities are encouraged to apply.

Dependents of Edison International and SCE employees and retirees are not eligible for the Edison Scholars Program.

“Our Edison Scholars Program invests in students with big dreams to help pay for their college studies in STEM,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president/CEO of Edison International.

“They will be leaders at their colleges and universities, and in their communities, and we hope that they may someday join our Edison team as future interns and employees,” Pizarro said.

To apply and get additional eligibility information, visit edisonscholars.com.

Scholarship recipients will be announced in the spring. They may also be eligible for summer internships at SCE after completing their second year of college.

Since 2006, Edison International has awarded more than $7.5 million in scholarships to 580 students’ higher education through the Edison Scholars Program.

— Susan Cox for Edison International.

 
