Edison Tells Santa Barbara Council About Plan for Forced Power Outages During Fire Weather

With the threat of major wildfires across the state, Southern California Edison on Tuesday outlined its controversial plan to turn off the electricity in the event of a major fire event, including in the Santa Barbara area.

“With the years of drought, it really has created a devastating situation for the state of California,” SCE's Bill Chiu told the Santa Barbara City Council at its regular Tuesday meeting.

“For us to consider this, it really speaks to the impact and severity and consequences. This is what we consider the mitigation of last resort, (we) only excercise these when there are no other means to protect the community.”

Edison is facing multiple lawsuits that allege negligence and that its equipment started the 281,893-acre Thomas Fire in December, which created conditions for the Jan. 9 Montecito debris flow that killed 23 people and destroyed and damaged hundreds of homes.

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon at Tuesday's meeting asked Chiu if Edison's Public Safety Power Shutoff program would have prevented or impacted The Thomas Fire, but Chiu said he couldn't comment on pending litigation.

Chiu did urge the public and residents to be more proactive with their vegetation management. He said he likes trees, but that “I love my home more than the trees.”

Chiu went through a presentation explaining that Edison will monitor the heat conditions, along with windspeed, humidity and amount of vegetation to determine the need for a shutdown.

“After we turn off the power, we need to wait until the condition that led us to turn off the power subsides,” Chiu said.

Residents in planned shut down areas would be notified 48 hours, then 24 hours in advance if Edison determines a shutdown is necessary, he said.

He said that Edison plans to install weather stations thoughout its territory to get temperature readings at different locations. The utility is also working with UC Santa Barbara to install high-definition cameras on mountain tops.

He said the cameras are able to quickly zoom in so people can assess the type of fire and the appropriate type of suppression tactics.

Chiu said Edison would work to inform people of a potential shutdown, 48 hours, 24 hours and up to two hours in advance “utilyzing local medias.”

Chiu said he doesn't anticipate a shut down to be a “long, drawn out event.”

Edison shut off power to Idyllwild in December of 2017 because of high winds in the San Jacinto Mountains, he said, adding that power was out for about 5,000 residents for 34 hours.

“The weather will dictate the duration,” he said. “We never know what the future holds, but I don't see the (Public Safety Power Shutoff) lasting more than four or five days.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo said she wants Edison to make improvements.

“I would hope you would wind proof your system and fire proof your system,” Murillo said.

“I know people are wondering why you haven't done that yet. I encourage you to do that, that way you don’t have to turn off the power when we have these emergencies.”

She also told Chiu that Edison must remember to notify Spanish-speaking individuals of outages, and told him that she wants regular updates on the project.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.