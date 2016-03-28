Edison Plans $11 Million Santa Barbara Power Infrastructure Overhaul

Southern California Edison plans to replace transformers, switches and cables all over downtown Santa Barbara as part of an $11 million project to reduce the number of power failures throughout the city.

Several outages have thrashed downtown residents and businesses in recent years. Edison’s infrastructure is old and at the end of its lifespan, which is one of the reasons for the spate of power failures.

Since Santa Barbara has a large amount of groundwater, crews need to pump out the water before making fixes to the underground infrastructure, which contributes to delays to restoring power.

Edison gave a presentation, outlining its construction plans, to the Santa Barbara City Council last week.

Santa Barbara has 38 different circuits serving 52,000 metered customers.

“We are continuing to identify and inspect any critical overloaded transformers or any critical cable that needs to be replaced,” said Brian Deppen, a distribution engineer for Southern California Edison.

Several power outages have jolted Santa Barbara in the last couple of years, leaving thousands of customers in the dark for hours at a time. Sometimes, the outages have come as a result of a vehicle accident or a fallen palm frond, but many have also come from aged equipment.



“There are certain areas especially our older underground cities and Santa Barbara is one of them,” Deppen said.

“A lot of the Mission cities, which are some of the older areas and the early underground areas, those cities with the older underground systems traditionally have lesser reliability.”

Beginning in 2017, Edison plans to replace 4.5 miles of underground cable, 36 transformers, and 10 underground automated switches. It will also install 25 more hand switches and replace 19 underground vaults.

The fixes will take three-to-five years and will reduce the number of circuit failures by at least 55 percent, according to Edison.

Deppen estimated that the city has about 75 miles of underground cable.

Santa Barbara Councilman Gregg Hart urged Edison to make sure that any infrastructure changes include planning for the future, and the potential for Community Energy Choice, which would allow cities and counties to purchase and pull power in bulk from electricity suppliers, including alternative and renewable energy sources.

“I am assuming these things are compatible with these future technologies,” Hart said.

“We want to make sure we are not making investments that are going to be obsolete in a short period of time.”

Edison public information officer Rondi Guthrie assured Hart that Edison is ahead of the game.

“Edison is very much interested in improving not only the reliability here in Santa Barbara, but what we determine is the future of electricity,” Guthrie said.

Hart also asked Edison to communicate proactively to inform the community of its plans for construction.

“We just want to have more information,” Hart said.

“Folks are very invested economically and psychologically about whether the lights are on.”

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss said he really wants to the city and Edison to work collaboratively on the construction.

“If we don’t coordinate your efforts with city efforts, we can get traffic disasters,”​ Hotchkiss said. “Are we making an effort that the right hand knows what the left hand is doing here?”

