Power Service Restored Following Afternoon Power Outage in Santa Barbara

Equipment problems caused a power outage in the Mesa neighborhood of Santa Barbara Monday afternoon and Southern California Edison crews were able to restore power by 4:30 p.m., public affairs region manager Rondi Guthrie said.

According to Edison's Outage Map, 151 customers were without power after a 2:50 p.m. outage.

A palm frond landed on power lines and service was restored after crews cleared the lines, Guthrie said.

Emergency radio traffic indicated the outage was caused by a blown transformer in the area of Arroyo Burro Beach Park.

