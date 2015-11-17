Edison Restoring Power to Santa Barbara Customers After Overnight Outage

Advice

Southern California Edison crews were working to restore electricty to Santa Barbara-area customers Tuesday after overnight outages that left thousands without power.

A transformer fire was reported near La Cumbre Plaza and caused a small brush fire.

According to KEYT, up to 18,000 people were without power at the height of the outage.

Many offices and businesses in the downtown business core and along State Street were closed due to a lack of power.

By 2 p.m., power was still out for some 1,770 customers, and Southern California Edison said it expected to have all service fixed by 3 p.m., according to the company's Outage Map.

