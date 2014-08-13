Edith Kolodkin, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1924-2014

Posted on August 13, 2014 | 12:45 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Edith Kolodkin of of Sherman Oaks, California, formerly of Santa Barbara, was born August 7, 1924, and died August 5, 2014. She was 89.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.