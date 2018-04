Posted on March 5, 2014 | 8:00 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Edna Mae Billings, 79, of Santa Maria died Feb. 9, 2014.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 15 at Carpinteria Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.