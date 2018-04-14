Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:39 am | Fog 57º

 
 
 
 

Education, Diversity, Democracy on Speaker’s Plate at Chancellor’s Breakfast

By Andrea Estrada for UCSB | April 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Working together, stakeholders in higher education can create equitable, vibrant and engaging institutions that prepare citizens for an increasingly diverse democracy.

At a Chancellor’s Community Breakfast, Jeffrey Milem, dean of Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, will discuss Education, Diversity and Democracy: Realizing Higher Education’s Promise to Prepare Citizens for an Increasingly Diverse Democracy.

Hosted by UCSB Chancellor Henry T. Yang and the UCSB Affiliates, the event is at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April. 19, at El Paseo Restaurant, 813 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.

Milem’s talk will build on 30 years of scholarship regarding race relations and education, the outcome of diversity in higher education, and the essential components of diverse and equitable learning environments.

Cost to attend for the general public is $25. Admission free for UCSB Affiliates; Gold Circle, Legacy Circle, Chancellor’s Council and Lancaster Society members; UCSB Foundation trustees; and UCSB alumni.

For reservations, call Percy Sales, 893-8260, email [email protected], or send a check payable to UC Regents to the UCSB Affiliates, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106.

Milem focuses on the ways colleges and universities can be organized to enhance equity, access and success; the racial context within higher education; and the relationship between how colleges and universities organize themselves and student outcomes and faculty role performance.

With his colleagues Mitchell Chang of UCLA and Anthony Antonio of Stanford University, Milem co-authored Making Diversity Work on Campus: A Research-Based Perspective.

The piece translates research demonstrating the educational benefits of diversity to develop a roadmap for college leaders of the conditions that must be in place in order to maximize the opportunities for teaching and learning that racial diversity provides.

Before joining the UCSB faculty, Milem was University of Arizona’s Ernest W. McFarland Distinguished Professor in Leadership for Educational Policy and Reform in the College of Education.

He is a fellow of the American Educational Research Association and has received the Contributions to Higher Education Award from the American College Personnel Association.

Milem was a professor in the Center for the Study of Higher Education at the University of Arizona and had an appointment in the university’s Department of Medicine.

He was founding director of the Arizona Medical Education Research Institute, a collaborative between the colleges of education and of medicine at the University of Arizona.

The institute investigates topics pertaining to medical education, diversity, climate and access to medical school.

Direct questions about the breakfast can be directed to Sales at [email protected].

— Andrea Estrada for UCSB.

 

