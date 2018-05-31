Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:44 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Womens Fund Gives $50,000 to Help Struggling Young Readers

By Margie Yahyavi for Santa Barbara Education Foundation | May 31, 2018 | 4:41 p.m.
Claire Krock talks about her daughter’s reading challenges.
Claire Krock talks about her daughter’s reading challenges. (Courtesy photo)

As a mother and an elementary teacher with 16 years in the field, Claire Krock felt helpless. Despite her best efforts, Krock’s daughter struggled to learn how to read.

It wasn’t until her child was privately assessed and diagnosed with dyslexia in the fourth grade that Krock was able to get her the help she needed.

The diagnosis changed her daughter’s life and gave Krock a new perspective on how to help her students. She finally understood why there were handfuls of students in her classroom over the years who she was never able to reach.

Students who didn’t respond to techniques used in a general classroom setting often were recommended for special education. The insight Krock gained from her daughter’s experience inspired to her to try to change the available pathways for struggling readers in local public schools.

Fast-forward to September 2017. Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) has launched a pilot program at Harding Elementary School to help struggling readers and literacy specialist Krock is at the helm.

The program uses research-based methods in a small group instructional setting of students displaying characteristics of dyslexia.

After a few months, the pilot program yielded impressive results. Students who were unable to read the most basic text are not only decoding the written word but developing a love of reading.

Student confidence and self-worth are rising along with their word count. So much so that SBUSD would like to expand the program to additional school sites in the coming school year.

Enter the Women’s Fund, which, since 2004, has awarded some $6.6 million to programs benefiting women, children and families in Santa Barbara County.

This year, the Women’s Fund donated $50,000 to Santa Barbara Education Foundation to help expand SBUSD’s intervention program for struggling readers.

This support will establish the program at McKinley Elementary next school year in hopes of changing learning outcomes for a new group of students.

Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving more than 15,000 students in 22 schools. For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Margie Yahyavi for Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 