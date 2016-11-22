Education is Focus for Local Attorney’s State Bar Committee Appointment

Santa Barbara attorney Renee M. Fairbanks, a principal of the firm Ehlers & Fairbanks, PC, has been assigned to work on education, including self-study programs, for the State Bar of California’s Family Law Executive Committee. A member of the committee since October 2015, Fairbanks is a Certified Family Law Specialist.

With the purpose of increasing knowledge for its members, the State Bar’s Family Law Section, produces continuing legal education programs, authors the Family Law News and an electronic newsletter, reviews proposed family law legislation, and works with the state Legislature in developing new family law legislation.



Fairbanks represents clients in divorce, custody, support and domestic partnerships proceedings on the Central Coast. She served as president of the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation from 2014 through 2015 and is a past board member of Santa Barbara Women Lawyers.

In addition to being a director for the Board of Old Spanish Days, Inc., Fairbanks supports various local charities, including the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara, Animal Shelter Assistance Program, The Fund for Santa Barbara, and Environmental Defense Center.



For more information on the State Bar of California, visit calbar.ca.gov. To contact Fairbanks, call 845-1600 or visit ehlersandfairbanks.com.

