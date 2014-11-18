Education Office Celebrating Day of the Farm Worker with Free Event at Santa Maria Fairpark

The arduous work of the agricultural worker will be celebrated and appreciated during the Day of the Farm Worker, a free event sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Migrant Education Program and its community partners from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The celebration will offer free health screenings, free clothing and books, flu shots, blood pressure checks, vision screenings, fluoride varnish for children under age 6, healthy meal demonstrations, physical activity demonstrations, children’s activities, live music, entertainment, and a community agency information fair, including legal and educational services. Food will be available for purchase.

“We all benefit from the wonderful gifts agricultural workers provide to our own families: meats, vegetables, fruits, dairy, seeds, nuts, grains, eggs and much more. It is fitting that we pay tribute to their hard work and accomplishments,” said County Superintendent Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the event. “Local businesses and organizations also benefit from the products and services consumed by agricultural workers and their families.”

The Migrant Education Program is a national program that provides educational, health and social support services to eligible children and young adults from birth to 21 years old. California has more than 124,000 migrant children enrolled in its 20 regions. Region 18 serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, which are home to more than 2,300 migrant children and young adults. Also part of the Santa Barbara County is Region 22 of the Santa Maria Bonita School District, which serves over 3,400 preschool to eighth-grade students. Information about whether a child qualifies for services is available by contacting the regional office in Santa Maria at 922-0788 or by asking a Migrant Education Services Specialist at the Day of the Farm Worker event.

“Our nation’s economy depends on the agricultural industry,” Cirone said. “We hope the community will join us in paying tribute to the workers of this vital industry.”

For more information, call the Migrant Education Office in Santa Maria at 805.922.0788.

— Kris Bergstrom is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.