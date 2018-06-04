Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Education Office Names Technical Educator Award Winners

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | April 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) has announced the winners of the Marvin Melvin Career Technical Educator Awards.

They are Dan Howard, an industrial technology teacher at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria; and Chris Mollkoy, a construction technology teacher at Dos Pueblos High School in Santa Barbara.

The annual awards, sponsored by the Frank Schipper Construction Company and TRADART Foundation, are given to outstanding career technical educators in Santa Barbara County, in memory of long-time Santa Barbara High School industrial arts teacher, Marvin Melvin.

“We are so grateful for innovative, visionary teachers like Dan and Chris,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido.

“These teachers excel at integrating core academic knowledge with technical and occupational knowledge,” she said. “In doing so, they provide students with a pathway to postsecondary education and careers.”

“Mr. Howard works tirelessly to train our student journalists and photographers,” said Pioneer Valley Principal Shanda Herrera.

“As he trains his students on multiple technical programs, he has also used this as a springboard to bring kids into his yearbook production crew, and cross-train in both areas," Herrera said.

"There is no doubt that he embodies the spirit of this award and that his students are receiving instruction of the highest caliber,” Herrera said.

The example Mollkoy sets for students and colleagues alike is also impressive. “He is the ultimate professional,” said Dos Pueblos Vice Principal Lauren Berlin.

“He brings a strong skill set to the job, and also realizes that the best way to support students is to continue to expand his own knowledge of the field, trade, and tools in order to provide the most current and relevant instruction to his classes," Berlin said.

"You can’t help but smile and laugh when in his presence,” Berlin said. “It is no wonder why his students request to take his classes year after year.”

The annual awards are coordinated by the SBCEO Teachers Network. Frank Schipper, a former student of Melvin’s, excelled in learning and applying machine shop skills, even won an award for building a wood lathe under his teacher’s supervision.

The award was created to honor Melvin’s teaching legacy and impact on his students. One North County and one South County career technical educator receives this honor annually.

Both educators will be among those honored at the annual Education Celebration May 24 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 