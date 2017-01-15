Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:28 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Education Supporters to be Honored

By David J. Lawrence for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | January 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Partnerships are Key! is the theme of the annual Business Appreciation luncheon hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau. It will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road.

The event is an opportunity to thank the many local companies, nonprofit organizations, and individuals who support our schools every day.

Companies, nonprofit agencies, and individuals provide schools with resources, awards, and incentives for students, plus food for school activities. Many business leaders also share their time and expertise by participating in career days and the Principal For a Day programs. These activities help teachers give students the skills needed for success.

The Partnerships are Key! event also will include the distribution of eight computers through the Computer Connections program, a joint venture between the Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. More than 200 students and their families have received new computer packages through the program for under-served children.

The following people, businesses and nonprofit organizations are among those who will be honored for their contributions to the listed school districts:

● McDonald’s will be honored by Allan Hancock College

● Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union will be thanked by the Guadalupe Union School District

● Driscoll’s will be honored by the Santa Maria-Bonita School District

● Old Town Market will be thanked by the Orcutt Union School District

● Vernon Edwards Constructors will be recognized by the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

For reservations, contact the chamber at [email protected], or call Alex Magana at 925-2403, ext. 814. For questions about the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and its partnerships, contact Debra Hood, SMVIEC Liaison at [email protected] or call 349-0443.

— David J. Lawrence​ is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 
