Educational Meeting Designed for Gift Planning Professionals

The Santa Barbara Council of Charitable Gift Planners invites professionals in estate planning, nonprofit, fundraising, wealth management, insurance, legal, senior services, and accounting fields to its meeting, noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Harry’s Plaza Cafe, 3013 State St.

The meeting is sponsored by Camarillo-based Crescendo Interactive, Inc. which has provided gift planning and blended gifts marketing solutions for some 30 years.

Crescendo products are designed, built and supported by in-house technical, legal, design, marketing and multimedia specialists.

Speaker Vince Fraumeni will discuss how to market to planned gift donors who space three different generations.

Based in Los Angeles, Fraumeni is a fundraising consultant and professional speaker. He has 34 years of experience in the fundraising field.

He is a past member of the Board for the National Committee on Planning Giving and past president of the Orange County and Southern California Planned Giving round tables.

Fraumeni is a founding faculty member for the American Institute of Philanthropic Studies. He served as the executive director for the Memorial Medical Center Foundation in Anaheim.

Fraumeni also developed planned giving programs at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles and Chapman University.

He was director of development for planned and capital campaign gifts at the House Ear Institute in Los Angeles and began his career as director of planned giving at Whittier College.

Fraumeni spends time as a community volunteer, including for the Boys Scouts.

Cost to attend is $35 members/$45 non-members. Make reservations at www.sbgiftplanners.org/calendar. For more information, contact chapter president Rochelle Rose at [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 179.

— Rochelle Rose for Council of Charitable Gift Planners.