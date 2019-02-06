Educator Recruitment Fairs Slated in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria

A consortium of school districts in Santa Barbara County will host educator recruitment fairs, 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 23 at the Santa Barbara County Education Office auditorium and 9 a.m.-noon March 2 at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center.

Both events are free and open to the public. Interested community members are encouraged to pre-register on the Santa Barbara County Education Office website, sbceo.org.

Through these recruitment fairs, school districts are seeking candidates who wish to pursue careers that will help them make a difference in the lives of students in the community.

“These events developed from a collaborative commitment among school districts in Santa Barbara County, and universities and institutions of higher education,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido.

“Representatives from districts throughout Santa Barbara County and universities on the Central Coast will be available to discuss job opportunities, career pathways, and degree programs,” said Mari Minjarez Baptista, Santa Barbara County Education Office assistant superintendent for human resources.

“We are confident the educator recruitment fairs will be an opportunity for people in our community to connect with schools to learn about jobs that offer competitive wages, health benefits, and retirement plans,” said Patty Grady, assistant superintendent of human resources for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

School districts throughout the county are seeking to hire teachers, speech and language specialists, instructional aides, administrative support staff, and substitutes

“Working in the field of education is truly a rewarding experience because we make a difference in the lives of our children and provide them with the foundation they need to have a fulfilling future,” said Baptista.

Interested participants may visit sbceo.org or call 805-964-4711 for more information.

— Tracey Beauchamp for Santa Barbara County Education Office.