Educators, Children Bring Holiday Cheer to Pediatric Unit at Marian Regional Medical Center

A group of local educators wanted to teach their own children the meaning of Christmas and bring some cheer to the children in the Pediatric Unit at Marian Regional Medical Center on Monday.

“We decided to come together and have formed a local moms group,” spokeswoman Patty Rodriguez said. “We want to show our children the value of giving; Christmas isn’t just about getting.”

This was the first year they joined together to donate toys and gifts, and they are already making plans for next year. The group hopes to donate much-needed diapers and supplies to the Marian Regional Medical Center Newborn Intensive Care Unit.

The visitors — all dressed as elves and reindeer and singing Christmas carols — brought much-needed smiles to the children in the hospital.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health of the Central Coast.