Educators, Parents and Students Alike Invited to Screening of ‘Most Likely to Succeed’

Education

The award-winning edu-documentary Most Likely To Succeed will screen at 6 p.m. Aug. 10, 2016, at the Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery.

If you’re a parent, student or educator looking for what the future of work and school looks like, come be inspired. The film will screen in English with Spanish subtitles.

The event is free of charge, but guests must register online to ensure a spot.



Most Likely to Succeed looks at technology’s impact on learning and work, what students need to learn as our “innovation age” rapidly changes society and how schools are responding and changing.

“The 21st century is going to be all about building, creating and innovating,” says Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy. “This remarkable film shows a path of how we can empower all of our children to do that.”

The film is worthwhile for parents, educators, middle- and high-school students and anyone interested in exploring where learning is headed.

Students may start to think about what they want out of their own education. Parents may rethink how they help their students get the skills necessary for success. Educators may see reflections of their own work in the classroom and learn about what one high school that focuses on program-based learning is doing differently.

After the film, there will be refreshments and guided, collaborative discussions in small groups, which will put into practice some of the skills highlighted in the movie.

“I saw this film in February at Dos Pueblos High School and decided to organize another showing so more people could see it,” says Paula Cassin, the parent who organized the screening. “I want Santa Barbara to have more of the learning opportunities shown in the film. I’d like to increase community and parent awareness of the future of schools so we can better support and accelerate the innovations in learning already underway in Santa Barbara schools and keep our students competitive.”

Ken Kay, CEO of EdLeader 21, also recognizes the universal value of the film for a multitude of audiences.

“Show it to your students! Show it to your PTAs! Show it to your faculty! Show it to your school board!” he says.

— Paula Cassin is a Santa Barbara native, parent of three children in Santa Barbara public schools, active volunteer and B2B software sales and customer success professional.