Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:51 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Posted on December 6, 2016 | 8:59 p.m.

Edward Anthony Gonzalez of Santa Barbara, 1961-2016

Source: Greg Gonzalez

Eddie Gonzalez, 55, of Santa Barbara, an East Beach artist, mountain biker and amateur photographer, died of a heart attack on Sunday, Nov. 20, while cycling.

Gonzalez was active in the local art scene, specializing in multimedia art using glass, mirrors, melted crayon, wax, and dried flowers.

Gonzalez was also an avid cyclist who enjoyed bike trips into the local mountains with friends.

He also enjoyed photographing the natural beauty of Santa Barbara, which he shared with the world via a personal blog and his Facebook page.

A native of the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles, Gonzalez graduated from Cantwell High School in Montebello, and then UCSB with a BA in fine arts.

He worked in the Santa Barbara restaurant scene, and for the last 21 years Gonzalez worked for the Santa Barbara accounting firm Ridgeway and Warner. 

Gonzalez is survived by his parents, Henry and Grace of Montebello in the Los Angeles area; and four siblings.

The family has requested for those who wish, to donate to one of Gonzalez’s favored charities, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. 

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 