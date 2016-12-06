Edward Anthony Gonzalez of Santa Barbara, 1961-2016

Posted on December 6, 2016 | 8:59 p.m.

Source: Greg Gonzalez

Eddie Gonzalez, 55, of Santa Barbara, an East Beach artist, mountain biker and amateur photographer, died of a heart attack on Sunday, Nov. 20, while cycling.

Gonzalez was active in the local art scene, specializing in multimedia art using glass, mirrors, melted crayon, wax, and dried flowers.

Gonzalez was also an avid cyclist who enjoyed bike trips into the local mountains with friends.

He also enjoyed photographing the natural beauty of Santa Barbara, which he shared with the world via a personal blog and his Facebook page.

A native of the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles, Gonzalez graduated from Cantwell High School in Montebello, and then UCSB with a BA in fine arts.

He worked in the Santa Barbara restaurant scene, and for the last 21 years Gonzalez worked for the Santa Barbara accounting firm Ridgeway and Warner.

Gonzalez is survived by his parents, Henry and Grace of Montebello in the Los Angeles area; and four siblings.

The family has requested for those who wish, to donate to one of Gonzalez’s favored charities, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.