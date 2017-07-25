Edward C. Ayala, 80, of Carpinteria

Posted on July 25, 2017 | 9:11 a.m.

Source: Virginia Ayala

Edward C. Ayala (Eddie) passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family into God’s arms on July 19, 2017, in Santa Barbara, CA. He was 80 years old.

Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia Ayala; three beautiful daughters Katherine Arellano (Mike), Robin Loretto and Janine Ayala-Harner (Craig); grandchildren Alex, Kristin (Marc), Aaron (Kasey), Timothy, Amanda, Michael, Annika and Matthew; great grandchildren Asher, Cruz and Tate; sister Mary Ranson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his two brothers Gene and Bill Ayala, and two nephews.

Edward was born to Madeline Romero Sturtz and Angel Anthony Ayala in Santa Barbara, and lived in the Carpinteria Valley his entire life.

As a young man, Eddie joined his family farming throughout the Carpinteria and Ventura area which led to his love of FFA. His experience in FFA allowed him to raise and sell his steer, the proceeds of which were used to pay for his first car.

Eddie also enjoyed working at the polo fields tending to the horses. Like many Carpinterians, he had a love of athletics, excelling in both football and track. He was a Russell Cup medalist and received the American Legion Best Back Award in 1955.

He attended school in Carpinteria from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1956. Upon graduation, he attended Cal Poly SLO where he was a member of the Crops Club.

He kept in touch with many of his CHS classmates with whom he recently celebrated their 60th high school reunion.

In 1959, he married Virginia Goena. Together, they lived an exciting life with their three daughters. His greatest joy in life was being a father and grandfather as Eddie was the happiest with his family.

He enjoyed cooking, barbecuing, road trips around the country, and travelling abroad. Whether it was a dozer, milk truck, cement truck or his own Peterbilt driving for CMT, he loved being behind the wheel and on throttle.

In the mid 1970s, he achieved a life-long dream of owning his own restaurant and opened Casa Ayala on Linden Avenue. Here is where he would spend his days and nights in the kitchen and behind the bar, ensuring all his friends and family had a great time.

Many friendships were formed which lead to weekly rounds at the golf course.

In his later life, he loved to frequent his house in Baja California, where he and his family created many memories with the friends he had made over the years, especially the Espinoza-Vallecillo families.

Edward will be remembered most for his passion for family, travel, and living his life “my way”.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Carpinteria, with burial immediately following at Carpinteria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carpinteria High School Booster Club or FFA.

