Edward Clarence Kealm, 1925-2016

Edward Kealm, 91, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 21, with family at his side.

Ed was born Feb. 24, 1925, in Tracy, California, to Fred and Mary (Heintz) Kealm. He enlisted in the Navy in 1941, was sent to Houston, Texas, for radar training, then served on a destroyer until his discharge in 1945.

In 1986, Ed retired from Union Sugar after over 40 years of employment as an assistant superintendent.

Ed married Dorothy (Crain) McCarrie on Feb. 28, 1945. Together they raised two sons and a daughter. Ed’s death was preceded by their daughter, Dyana Lynn (Duncan) Lynsley.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Dorothy, two sons, Dan (Cynthia) McCarrie and Eddie Kealm, six grandchildren, and 10 grandchildren.

To quote his grandson, Paul Duncan, “he was a master of wit and wisdom.”

Ed’s passions were traveling with Dorothy in their RV, fishing, puttering and tinkering in "his" garage, and creating stained-glass artwork for his family. He will truly be missed.

A memorial service will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary at 11 a.m. on Nov. 19. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Dignity Health Hospice, 124 S. College Dr., Santa Maria 93454.

