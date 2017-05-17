Edward H. Russell of Goleta, 1932-2017

Posted on May 17, 2017 | 10:12 a.m.

Source: Julianna Reichard

Edward “Ed” Howard Russell, age 85, passed away in his Goleta home on Thursday, May 11, 2017, surrounded by his loving wife, sons, sister, niece, granddaughter and daughter-in-law.

Ed was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Mechanicsville, Maryland, to Patrick Edward and Estelle Marie Russell. Ed was the eldest son of five siblings, Al, Ann Nelson, Rosemary Arch, and Dorothy McNally.

His family moved in 1947 to Pomona, California, where Ed attended school Pomona High School. Ed served in active duty in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1954.

Ed met the love of his life, Shirley Lou, in 1964, and they were married in 1965. They made their home in Corona and welcomed their son, Chris, in 1966,who joined Brent and Bruce, Shirley’s sons from a prior marriage.

Ed had a long and successful career as an electrical engineer at General Dynamics spanning 32 years. Upon retirement from General Dynamics, Ed and Shirley moved to Santa Barbara, settling on the Mesa, where they lived until 2016.

Ed did not stay retired for long, joining Raytheon as an engineer and teaching classes at SBCC.

Ed was a life-long musician and loved to play the banjo and guitar. He loved to listen to all types of music, especially jazz and 70’s rock.

Ed and Shirley enjoyed many years at the Mackenzie Lawn Bowls Club. Ed took up art in his retirement years and was an accomplished artist in many different mediums, including pencil and oils.

He had a passion for building model ships to scale and completed several amazing ship models that demonstrated his gifts of art and patience and detail.

Ed was also famous for his skills at the barbecue. The family enjoyed many a Sunday dinner of Dad’s barbecued ribs and chicken and gathering as a family.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; his son, Chris Russell; his step-sons, Brent and Bruce Reichard; his daughters-in-law, Julianna and Peggie Reichard; his six grandchildren, Bennett, Isabella, Alexandra, and Mason Reichard and Jacob and Mandy Russell; as well as his loving baby sister, Dorothy Mc Nally.

Ed was known for his patience and steadfast love for his wife and family. He will be greatly missed, inspiring his family in his last days with his peace and intense faith and joy to be going home to join His Father.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael’s Church in Goleta, California, with a memorial luncheon to be hosted at Encina Town Hall, 250 Moreton Bay Lane, Goleta, California, following interment at Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara.

The family welcomes all who would like to attend.