Posted on December 29, 2017 | 12:30 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Edward L. Hayes, 86, of Santa Barbara, died Nov. 20, 2017. He was born on Sept. 26, 1931

A Celebration of Life will beheld at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at El Montecito Presbyterian Church.

Donations can be made to Mount Hermon Book of Remembrance, PO Box 413, Mount Hermon, CA 95041 or El Montecito Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.