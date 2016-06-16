Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:17 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Edward & Sons Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Industry Veteran Russell Parker as President

By Peter Berk for Edward & Sons Trading Company | June 16, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

Edward & Sons Trading Company, a pioneer in the natural foods industry that introduced Miso-Cup instant soup mix and Native Forest Organic Coconut Milk to American consumers, has announced the appointment of food industry veteran Russell Parker as president.

Reporting directly to Edward & Sons’ founder and CEO Joel Dee, Parker will contribute his considerable leadership skills to all management teams as the company approaches its 40th anniversary.

Dee and Parker will collaborate on Edward & Sons’ pipeline of new “better for you” groceries while concurrently enhancing the company’s operational strengths.  

“Russell’s enlightened leadership and strong organizational skills will contribute mightily to our excellent performance as we continue to serve a growing number of wholesale, industrial and foodservice customers,” Dee said.

Parker brings more than 35 years of experience in operations, procurement and marketing to the company. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of marketing and brand management at KeHE, which distributes natural, organic and specialty products to a broad range of  chain, independent and specialty stores throughout North America. 

Prior to that, Parker spent 14 years as a senior executive with Nature’s Best, where his varied responsibilities included operations, procurement, marketing, brand development and inbound logistics — as well as co-founding the health food brand, Cadia

Before joining Nature’s Best, he served for six years as vice president of purchasing and distribution at Whole Foods Market Inc. and was part of the founding team of the company’s popular 365 brand.

“Russell’s ability to manage a diverse array of objectives and execute a strategic vision will make Edward & Sons a better company,” Dee said. “But his greatest strengths may be his respectful demeanor and affirmative leadership style, which empower employees to achieve new levels of professional success. Thanks to his style, his integrity, his skills and his experience, Russell is ideally suited to assume the presidency of Edward & Sons as we embark upon our next stage of growth.”

Peter Berk is a publicist representing Edward & Sons.

