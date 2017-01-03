Edward Timothy ‘Tinker’ Marquez of Santa Barbara, 1942-2016

Posted on January 3, 2017 | 2:40 p.m.

Source: Norma Marquez

Edward Timothy Marquez of Santa Barbara died on Dec. 26, 2016.

Tinker, as he was affectionately known, was born Sept. 19, 1942, in Santa Barbara, California, to Olympia (Ortega) and Edward David Marquez.

A true Santa Barbara native son, Tinker was a direct descendant of Juan Francisco Ortega, the first commandant of the Presidio de Santa Barbara.

Tinker lived his whole life in Santa Barbara, where he attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School and Bishop Diego High School.

Some of his fondest childhood memories were of family camping trips, sports, and time spent with friends. This carried throughout his life.

He later developed a love for motorcycles, and belonged to many riding groups, one of his favorites being the annual Toys for Tots run, which he participated in for 25 years.

He was a kind and gentle soul who was loved by many who knew him from childhood; from his work at the family owned business, the Unocal 76 Station at State and La Cumbre for 37 years; and from participation in his favorite activities in the community.

People were drawn to Tinker; he made friends easily. He couldn't go very far without someone knowing him.

Mention the name “Tinker,” and everyone knew who you were talking about.

He was a dedicated and beloved son, brother, cousin, father, uncle, husband, and true friend. He will be missed by many, but we will always remember that smile.

Tinker was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Olympia, and his beloved wife, Kathy (Crilly-Lotz) Marquez.

He is survived by his brothers, Walter (Jenni) and Robert (Norma) Marquez; his daughter, Lia, and her mother, Shari Palmer; and his stepsons, Daniel Lotz (Ashley) and Matthew Lotz (Vickie).

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 12 p.m. at Shoreline Community Church, 935 San Andres St., Santa Barbara, California.