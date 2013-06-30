Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:23 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Edwin Garcia Funeral Monday Morning at Holy Cross Church

By Salvador Güereña for the Garcia Family | June 30, 2013 | 2:00 p.m.

The parents of Edwin Garcia, Mr. Jose Garcia and Mrs. Bernarda Castro, wish to express their gratitude to our community for its outpouring of compassion and generosity following their 15-year-old son’s recently reported death.

Edwin Garcia (Garcia family photo)

His parents give their thanks to the many kind-hearted people who were touched by their young son’s brief life and moved by his untimely death. So many of them opened their hearts to the family that in just one week donors to the Edwin Garcia Memorial Fund had covered all of the funeral and burial expenses.

Thanks to Noozhawk readers, Edwin’s much-loved pit bull, Rico, quickly found a new home.

Relatives, friends and acquaintances, and even people from near and far who did not know Edwin but who heard of the family’s plight, contributed to the memorial fund. Even Edwin’s eye doctor who recalled his young patient and had prescribed Edwin’s first and last pair of eyeglasses.

Donors to the Edwin Garcia Memorial Fund included school staff such as Edwin’s former elementary, junior high, and high school teachers and principals who all gave to the fund. They remembered him from their school classes and campuses and recalled his gentle spirit.

We are so fortunate and blessed to live in a community that cares for its own. Edwin Garcia will be laid to rest on Monday, July 1, following a 10 a.m. Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

— Salvador Güereña is a friend of the Garcia family.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 