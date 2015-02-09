EF International Hosting Goleta Chamber’s Business After-Hours Mixer

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for Business After-Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18 at EF International, 1421 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

Enjoy a glass of wine and great networking while immersing yourself in the culture of EF International's campus. The evening will also feature tours of the EF International campus by student ambassadors and host family opportunities.

EF International's mission and passion are one and the same. Celebrating 50 years, EF has helped millions of people become citizens of the world by breaking down barriers of language, culture and geography. Through cultural exchanges, educational travel, language training and degree programs, EF International is the world leader in international education.

Appetizers will be provided by Brasil Arts Cafe. Wine will be sponsored by Summerland Winery.

Parking will be provided for guests in the EF parking lot (entrance on Micheltorena Street/between De la Vina and Chapala streets).

The cost to attend Business After-Hours is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.

For more information, contact Cortney at [email protected] or 805.967.2500 x4.