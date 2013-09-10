Effective Charity Is Focus of Free Saturday Workshop at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church

Serving the needy and impoverished in ways that will lead to lasting, real-world change is the topic of a Sept. 14 workshop by noted theologian Brian Sellers-Petersen, director of church engagement programs at Episcopal Relief & Development.

Members of the Santa Barbara community are invited to attend the free workshop, which begins at 10 a.m. at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito. Lunch will be served as part of the program.

Sellers-Petersen will include a discussion of Toxic Charity, a provocative book about how churches and nonprofit organizations can hurt those they aim to help and how to reverse this trend.



“Nearly all charitable groups are in need of new strategies to help — not sabotage — those whom they desire to serve,” said Susan Evans, chairwoman of Outreach Programs for All Saints Church. “Brian Sellers-Petersen is a national leader in charitable giving and promises a wonderful learning opportunity for our entire community."



Please RSVP by email to [email protected], or call the church office at 805.969.4771.

Founded in 1900 and known for its historic Craftsman architecture, All Saints Church serves those in need locally and around the world through its extensive outreach programs. For more than 70 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has served the needs of underserved and vulnerable people in the United Stated and in many countries around the world.

— Sheri Benninghoven is a former senior warden at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church.