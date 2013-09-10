Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:37 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Effective Charity Is Focus of Free Saturday Workshop at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church

By Sheri Benninghoven for All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church | September 10, 2013 | 10:22 a.m.

Serving the needy and impoverished in ways that will lead to lasting, real-world change is the topic of a Sept. 14 workshop by noted theologian Brian Sellers-Petersen, director of church engagement programs at Episcopal Relief & Development.

Members of the Santa Barbara community are invited to attend the free workshop, which begins at 10 a.m. at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito. Lunch will be served as part of the program.

Sellers-Petersen will include a discussion of Toxic Charity, a provocative book about how churches and nonprofit organizations can hurt those they aim to help and how to reverse this trend.

“Nearly all charitable groups are in need of new strategies to help — not sabotage — those whom they desire to serve,” said Susan Evans, chairwoman of Outreach Programs for All Saints Church. “Brian Sellers-Petersen is a national leader in charitable giving and promises a wonderful learning opportunity for our entire community."

Please RSVP by email to [email protected], or call the church office at 805.969.4771.

Founded in 1900 and known for its historic Craftsman architecture, All Saints Church serves those in need locally and around the world through its extensive outreach programs. For more than 70 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has served the needs of underserved and vulnerable people in the United Stated and in many countries around the world.

— Sheri Benninghoven is a former senior warden at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 