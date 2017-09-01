Effectiveness Consultants Launching Assessment Tool

The organizational assessment and consulting experts at Effectiveness Consultants, headquartered in Santa Barbara, have announced plans to release a comprehensive behavioral assessment tool called the Interpersonal Dynamics Inventory (IDI).

Originally developed in the late 1970s in Sweden, the IDI measures the innate aspects of an individual’s behavior rather than his or her intent, according to Effectiveness Consultants.

The assessment’s results allow individuals to gain more awareness about how their behaviors impact others as well as improve their ability to work with, lead and influence those in their professional circles, Effectiveness Consultants said.

The tool ultimately scores an individual’s association with several key characteristics, such as directiveness, affiliation and adaptability.

“We’ve been able to help organizations and institutions in varying industries foster meaningful team success by incorporating the IDI Tool into our facilitation process,” said Eric Zackrison, president/CEO of Effectiveness Consultants.

“It provides countless ‘aha!’ moments of clarity that truly help individuals get to the root of their communication habits as well as what they need from others to effectively communicate in just about any scenario,” Zackrison said.

In anticipation of the product launch of IDI, Zackrison launched a website, idiusinc.com, dedicated to showcasing the tool’s behavioral approach to team assessments and leadership facilitation.

Crafted by digital agency Mostly Serious, the website features an interactive explanation of the behavior-based qualities the IDI tool measures as well as an informational portal for individuals interested in becoming certified facilitators for the tool.

Zackrison said downloadable resources for facilitators and teams will become available on the site in the coming months.

For more information about Effectiveness Consultants, email Zackrison at [email protected] or call 770-2659.

— Lisa Rosen for Interpersonal Dynamics Inventory.