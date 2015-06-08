Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Property Owners Call a Halt to Effort to Reopen Lompoc’s Valley Drive-In Theatre

A valley resident trying to get the facility up and running again reportedly has been told to 'stop moving forward' with his plans

Lompoc Valley resident Christopher King kicked off a mission to reopen the Valley Drive-In Theatre on H Street, but the property owners told him to stop moving forward.
Lompoc Valley resident Christopher King kicked off a mission to reopen the Valley Drive-In Theatre on H Street, but the property owners told him to stop moving forward. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 8, 2015 | 5:15 p.m.

Plans to revive the Valley Drive-In Theatre in Lompoc have halted at the request of the property owners. 

A local resident launched efforts to reopen the run-down facility that sits near the northern entrance to the city. 

But last week, Christopher King, who works for an Avila Beach hotel, posted a message to the group’s Facebook page, Reopen the Valley Drive-In Lompoc.

“I am sorry to report that the owners of the property have told us to stop moving forward with reopening the drive-in theater. When I inquired to why the sudden change, the owner informed me that it is not the right time to divulge the details, but that he would like me to stop moving forward based on ‘certain property issues,’” he wrote. “This is heartbreaking news for me, and I know how devastating it must be for the community. I truly believe that creating this group has helped pull people together, which is why I will be changing the name to Lompoc Community United.”

Property owners Ken and Carol Calvert did not return calls for comment when King first launched his effort, and he said last week they requested not to be contacted for comment regarding the halted project.

In May, King said he had talked to the couple and claimed they were enthusiastic yet cautious.

While the effort gained support on Facebook with King’s group quickly growing to 3,500 members, those familiar with the site remained skeptical about the outcome since the property owners repeatedly rebuffed other efforts to spruce up and reopen the old drive-in.

Huge challenges await whoever undertakes a project at the site, which sits in county jurisdiction. Other hurdles included flooding concerns for the low-lying property and traffic matters since it sits along H Street (Highway 1). 

Another group is spearheading an effort to revive the Lompoc Theatre in the 100 block of North H Street.

Earlier this year, the Lompoc Theatre Project premiered plans for a $6 million rehabilitation and renovation of the 87-year-old structure, and has held fundraising events.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 