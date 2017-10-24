Efforts Underway to Keep a Lid on Isla Vista’s Annual Halloween Street Parties

Officials hope to see continuation of recent trend of smaller crowds and fewer problems

Temporary parking-restriction signs have gone up on Del Playa Drive, the epicenter of Isla Vista’s Halloween party scene.

It's one of the many steps underway to keep the bustling neighborhood adjacent to UC Santa Barbara safe, and an effort to dissuade out-of-towners from traveling to the area, for the community's infamous Halloween street party.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said a "strong" law enforcement presence will patrol I.V. from Friday to Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Department has no plans to bring the mounted deputies into Isla Vista, as it has in past years, and the size of the crowds has not yet been determined.

Hoover said law enforcement is hopeful the trend toward smaller crowds will continue this year.

"We are hopeful that we won't have a large attendance, especially from people out of the area," Hoover said. "We are prepared if there is a large crowd — but we are hoping that we will continue to see the trend... and see students having a responsible time."

She said she couldn't comment on the number of sheriff's deputies who will be out patrolling, but said the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, UCSB Police Department and officers from other university campuses will present.

The majority of offenses during Halloween weekend are alcohol-related, she said.

Last year, sheriff’s deputies made 12 arrests, issued 14 citations and had one report of an alcohol poisoning.

Sheriff’s deputies made about 28 misdemeanor arrests over the two-day Halloween weekend in 2015, as opposed to 40 jail bookings in 2014 and 200 in 2013 (which was counted as a three-day event), according to the department.

Hoover said it's important for students to understand the deputies and officers are not there to ruin their fun, but to keep the students and community safe.

Parking restrictions in Goleta, a noise ordinance, roadblocks in I.V. and the community adjacent, medical personnel to respond to first-aid needs are additional plans scheduled.

Parking in Goleta

Tighter parking regulations will be implemented in Goleta from Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east and Whittier Drive to the south.

A temporary resident-only permit parking program will start in the areas from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

People who want to park on the street and not be ticketed or towed will need to place a permit in the driver’s side window, Goleta city spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov said.

Residents affected by the temporary parking restriction should have received two parking permits for use.

Those who have not received the permits in the mail can call Goleta's Neighborhood Services Department at 805.961.7558.

Regulations Near UCSB

Checkpoints will take place on all roads entering the UCSB campus, and unauthorized vehicles will be denied access.

Plans are underway to ensure a safe and locals-only celebration, a UCSB spokesperson said.

UCSB's Associated Students Program Board will host a concert one night for students-only to give them an alternative to I.V. parties.

No overnight guests will be allowed in the university-owned apartments and residence halls from 5 p.m. Thursday until Sunday.

Parking restrictions will be in place at UCSB, in Isla Vista and the neighboring community.

Roadblocks will be in place at six Isla Vista intersections between 4 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Friday until Tuesday. The blockades will prevent car access to the 6500 to 6800 blocks of Del Playa, Sabado Tarde and Trigo roads in I.V.

Parking restrictions on the UCSB campus will be in effect from 5 p.m. Friday until 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and from 5 p.m. Saturday until 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Vehicles with valid permits will be allowed to park on campus during those times.

According to a UCSB spokesperson, the restrictions will cease between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to allow for business operations.

Daily UCSB permits will expire at midnight Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, community events and attractions are scheduled the weekend before Halloween until Tuesday that will have people feeling the chills and thrills of the holiday.

Friday, Oct. 27

» Brave your way through the fourth annual Haunted Asylum, located near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate at the abandoned high school building on Mountain View Boulevard.

The attraction runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. General admission is $10. For more information visit: https://santamariavalley.com/events/4th-annual-vandenberg-haunted-asylum/.