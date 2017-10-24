Efforts Underway to Keep a Lid on Isla Vista’s Annual Halloween Street Parties

Temporary parking-restriction signs have gone up on Del Playa Drive, the epicenter of Isla Vista’s Halloween party scene.
It's one of the many steps underway to keep the bustling neighborhood adjacent to UC Santa Barbara safe, and an effort to dissuade out-of-towners from traveling to the area, for the community's infamous Halloween street party.
Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said a "strong" law enforcement presence will patrol I.V. from Friday to Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Department has no plans to bring the mounted deputies into Isla Vista, as it has in past years, and the size of the crowds has not yet been determined.
Hoover said law enforcement is hopeful the trend toward smaller crowds will continue this year.
"We are hopeful that we won't have a large attendance, especially from people out of the area," Hoover said. "We are prepared if there is a large crowd — but we are hoping that we will continue to see the trend... and see students having a responsible time."
She said she couldn't comment on the number of sheriff's deputies who will be out patrolling, but said the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, UCSB Police Department and officers from other university campuses will present.
The majority of offenses during Halloween weekend are alcohol-related, she said.
Last year, sheriff’s deputies made 12 arrests, issued 14 citations and had one report of an alcohol poisoning.
Sheriff’s deputies made about 28 misdemeanor arrests over the two-day Halloween weekend in 2015, as opposed to 40 jail bookings in 2014 and 200 in 2013 (which was counted as a three-day event), according to the department.
Hoover said it's important for students to understand the deputies and officers are not there to ruin their fun, but to keep the students and community safe.
Parking restrictions in Goleta, a noise ordinance, roadblocks in I.V. and the community adjacent, medical personnel to respond to first-aid needs are additional plans scheduled.
Parking in Goleta
Tighter parking regulations will be implemented in Goleta from Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east and Whittier Drive to the south.
A temporary resident-only permit parking program will start in the areas from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
People who want to park on the street and not be ticketed or towed will need to place a permit in the driver’s side window, Goleta city spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov said.
Residents affected by the temporary parking restriction should have received two parking permits for use.
Those who have not received the permits in the mail can call Goleta's Neighborhood Services Department at 805.961.7558.
Regulations Near UCSB
Checkpoints will take place on all roads entering the UCSB campus, and unauthorized vehicles will be denied access.
Plans are underway to ensure a safe and locals-only celebration, a UCSB spokesperson said.
UCSB's Associated Students Program Board will host a concert one night for students-only to give them an alternative to I.V. parties.
No overnight guests will be allowed in the university-owned apartments and residence halls from 5 p.m. Thursday until Sunday.
Parking restrictions will be in place at UCSB, in Isla Vista and the neighboring community.
Roadblocks will be in place at six Isla Vista intersections between 4 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Friday until Tuesday. The blockades will prevent car access to the 6500 to 6800 blocks of Del Playa, Sabado Tarde and Trigo roads in I.V.
Parking restrictions on the UCSB campus will be in effect from 5 p.m. Friday until 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and from 5 p.m. Saturday until 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Vehicles with valid permits will be allowed to park on campus during those times.
According to a UCSB spokesperson, the restrictions will cease between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to allow for business operations.
Daily UCSB permits will expire at midnight Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, community events and attractions are scheduled the weekend before Halloween until Tuesday that will have people feeling the chills and thrills of the holiday.
Friday, Oct. 27
» The Santa Barbara City College Athletics Department will host its first “Trunk or Treat” extravaganza from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in parking lot 2C, adjacent to the college’s La Playa Field on Loma Alta Drive.
The free gathering is similar to a tailgate party, and includes trick-or-treating, family-friendly activities and a photo booth for children.
Cars decorated in Halloween themes will be on display in the parking lot, and kids can trick-or-treat at the participating vehicles.
Children are encouraged to come in costume and will receive free admission to the SBCC’s men’s soccer game against Allan Hancock College that night. For more information visit: http://www.sbcc.edu/newsandevents/101317trunkortreat.php.
Saturday, Oct. 28
» The Santa Barbara Museum of Art plans to honors the Mexican tradition of remembering the dead with various family festivities in the galleries.
The free 28th annual Dia de los Muertos event includes music, dance performances, art-making activities, a display of altars created by community groups. Doors open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1130 State St. For more information visit: https://www.sbma.net/events/dia17.
» A free trick-or-treat event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in Old Town Orcutt. For more information visit: https://explorelompoc.com/event/old-town-lompoc-trick-or-treat-event/.
» At 3 p.m., hundreds of dancing zombies will take over the lawn of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, 93101, to perform Michael Jackson’s dance “Thriller." For more information visit: http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/thriller-2016/.
» SBCC brings free screenings of the '90s Disney Channel original movie “Halloweentown” at 7 p.m. on the college’s West Campus lawn. Screening of the cult film “Beetlejuice” takes place at 8:30 p.m.
The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with free pizza, drinks, cookies and popcorn. For more information visit: http://www.sbcc.edu/newsandevents/103117_halloweenmovienight.php.
» Join the Pacific Pride Foundation for a night of dancing, food drinks and a performance by Santa Barbara's professional dance group La Boheme. The event features a costume contest for most creative individual and pair.
A $150 ticket includes an open bar and an assortment of hors-d'oeuvres. Ticket sale proceeds will benefit the Pacific Pride Foundation programs. For more information visit: https://nightout.com/events/prepare-for-a-scream-a-benefit-for-pacific-pride-foundation/tickets.
Sunday, Oct. 29
» Celebrate Día de los Muertos with a free craft day and exhibition from noon to 3 p.m. at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra Street. Guest at the 17th annual event, presented by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, can decorate sugar skulls, get their face painted, create skeleton masks, and enjoy other crafts.
Traditional foods and Mexican hot chocolate will be served. For more information visit: http://www.sbthp.org/dia-de-los-muertos.
Monday, Oct. 30
» The 24th annual Halloween Haunted House at the Solvang Festival Theater, hosted by the parks and recreation departments of Solvang and Buellton, takes place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at 420 Second St. “The Curse of Skull Mountain” is this year’s theme, and transforms the theater into a miner’s camp and Old West towns.
Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for ages 13 and under. A kid-friendly haunted house will take place from 6 to 6:30 p.m. through Halloween, Oct. 31. For more information visit: https://www.visitsyv.com/event/22nd-annual-solvang-halloween-haunted-house-and-street-fest/2017-10-30/.
Tuesday, Oct. 31
» Trick-or-treating returns to downtown Santa Barbara businesses. Participating store tenants will display balloons and will be handing candy to children from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information visit: http://santabarbaraca.com/events/downtown-trick-or-treat/.
» Retailers at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara will be participaing in handing out treats and sweets to children in costume. The free trick-or-treating event runs from 4 to 6 p.m., 121 S. Hope Ave. For more information visit: http://www.shoplacumbre.com.
