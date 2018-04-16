Scramble for Prize-Filled Eggs Happening at Two City Parks

For 58 years, the Saturday morning before Easter has been a time Santa Barbara children look forward to. That’s the day the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department presents a fun sprint and search for candy and prize-filled eggs in the park.

This year, EGGstravaganza will happen at two parks, Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd., and Bohnett Park, 1201 San Pascual St. Toddlers through 8-year-olds are invited to bring their families and queue up at the starting line at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15.

Attendance is free, but early arrival is suggested. Participants should bring a basket or bag to collect goodies.

“These free egg hunts in our parks are an exciting yearly event for local children,” said Emily Fox, Youth Activities supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Department. “We’re happy to partner with three great local organizations to provide two EGGstravaganzas again this year.”

The Parks and Recreation Department is joined by the United Boys and Girls Club and the Police Officers’ and Fire Fighters’ associations of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department will bring a fire engine to Chase Palm Park, give tours to children and hand out tiny firefighter’s hats and stickers. Santa Barbara city police officers will be there, too, and will bring a surprise or two to entertain the children.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Department Youth Activities 564-5495 or Neighborhood and Outreach Services 897-2560.

— Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara.