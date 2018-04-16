Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

Scramble for Prize-Filled Eggs Happening at Two City Parks

By Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara | March 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

For 58 years, the Saturday morning before Easter has been a time Santa Barbara children look forward to. That’s the day the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department presents a fun sprint and search for candy and prize-filled eggs in the park.

This year, EGGstravaganza will happen at two parks, Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd., and Bohnett Park, 1201 San Pascual St. Toddlers through 8-year-olds are invited to bring their families and queue up at the starting line at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15.

Attendance is free, but early arrival is suggested. Participants should bring a basket or bag to collect goodies.

“These free egg hunts in our parks are an exciting yearly event for local children,” said Emily Fox, Youth Activities supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Department. “We’re happy to partner with three great local organizations to provide two EGGstravaganzas again this year.”

The Parks and Recreation Department is joined by the United Boys and Girls Club and the Police Officers’ and Fire Fighters’ associations of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department will bring a fire engine to Chase Palm Park, give tours to children and hand out tiny firefighter’s hats and stickers. Santa Barbara city police officers will be there, too, and will bring a surprise or two to entertain the children.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Department Youth Activities 564-5495 or Neighborhood and Outreach Services 897-2560.

— Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 