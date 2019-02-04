Eight Area Football Players Earn All-CIF Honors

Football

Four area high school 11-man football players earned All-CIF division honors and four players from Cate were recognized in Division 1 of 8-man football.

Of the eight players honored, five are juniors.

Lompoc, the champion of the Channel League, had two juniors selected to the Division 3 elite team: running back Leondre Coleman (6-2, 190 pounds) and offensive lineman Jacob Nunez (6-4, 285).

Bishop Diego junior running back Adrian Soracco (5-11, 205) was picked to the Division 4 squad.

Santa Ynez senior Jasper Kadlec (6-4, 210) was named as a utility player on the Division 7 team.

Cate senior quarterback Jack Deardorff was named the Offensive MVP for Division 1 of 8-man football.

Senior Drew Anastasio and juniors Callum Casey and Scott Holmes join Deardorff on the All-CIF team.

