Cross Country

Eight Cate Runners Earn Medals at Twilight Invitational

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2018 | 12:25 a.m.

The Cate cross country teams earned a total of eight medals at the Twilight Invitational at Lake Casitas on Wednesday.

In the boys' 3-mile race, the Rams finished fifth in a nine-team field.

Junior Tesfa Asmara led the team with a 12th-place finish in 18:00.  Senior co-captain Josh Shields was right on Tesfa’s heels, placing 13th in the same time.  Freshman Nick Patrick was 20th in 18:31, followed by senior co-captain Abnner Olivares, 22d in 18:40. The third captain, Israel Sanchez, had his finest race of the season and finished 27th in 19:07. All of the top five Rams won top 30 medals.

In the girls’ race, freshman Anna DiSorbo continued her outstanding inaugural campaign for Rams by finishing second with a fast time of 20:14.  Fellow freshman Meena Baher returned to action still nursing a cold and came in12th in 21:41, just edging out senior co-captain Bella Hillyer who was 13th in 21:46.  All three earned medals.

The fourth Ram was freshman Kennedy Simpson, finishing one place short of the medals in 31st with a time of 23:30.

