Eight County Deputy Trainees Complete Hancock Academy

Graduates now move on to Field Training Program

Sheriff Bill Brown, center, swore in the Hancock Academy graduates. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)
By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | June 9, 2017 | 11:44 a.m.

Eight Santa Barbara County deputy sheriff trainees have graduated from the Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

After 21 weeks of instruction, the graduates received certificates of completion June 8 during a formal ceremony at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

From the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office the graduates include: Robert Alvidres, Francesca Arnoldi, Shawn Banks, Matthew Cianciarulo, Damien Marquez, Luis Ruiz, Michael Savey and David Vanderpol.

The Sheriff’s Office congratulates Alvidres for receiving the Leadership Award, and Ruiz for receiving the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course Safe Driver Award.

The graduates are among 27 total recruits in the academy. They range in age from 22-35, and come to the Sheriff’s Office with a variety of backgrounds and life experience, including military and corrections.

The graduates completed the California Peace Officers Standards and Training basic course, which included more than 830 hours of instruction. Some of the instruction included leadership, professionalism and ethics, and crimes against persons and property.

The Law Enforcement Academy is designed to prepare students mentally, morally, emotionally and physically to continue their training within the Field Training Program.

Prior to the ceremony, the deputy sheriff trainees were sworn in by Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. Lead recruit training officer, Sr. Deputy John Langehennig, said this was an impressive class.

“They came together very early on as one unit and I expect they will have a long, successful and safe career as they move on to the Field Training Program,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for deputy sheriff trainees. To apply, visit www.sbsheriff.org.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.


 

 
