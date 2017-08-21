Eight County Football Teams Ranked in CIF-SS Preseason Polls

Football

Three local teams will be facing highly ranked opponents on the opening weekend of the high school football season.

Santa Barbara High kicks off against a top-ranked team while San Marcos and Dos Pueblos play opponents that are No. 2 in their respective divisions in the CIF-Southern Section preseason polls that were released on Monday.

The Dons, who are 10th in Division 9, play Saugus, the No. 1 team in Division 6, in their first game on Saturday night at SBCC's La Playa Stadium.

On Friday night, Dos Pueblos, seventh in Division 10, plays host to San Juan Hills, the No. 2 team in Division 4, while San Marcos travels to Santa Ynez, ranked No. 2 in Division 10.

Bishop Diego, which is No. 9 in Division 6, opens against Las Vegas Desert Pines, the defending Division 3 state champion from Nevada, on Friday night at La Playa Stadium.

Santa Ynez's No. 2 ranking leads the eight Santa Barbara County schools that received top-10 recognition in the CIF preseason polls. Lompoc, which is playing at the highest competition level of any school in the county at Division 3, is starting the year at No. 10 in the division. St. Joseph is in Division 5 and is ranked No. 4, Cabrillo is seventh in Division 11 and Santa Maria is sixth in Division 12.

Here are the complete CIF-SS division rankings. Schools in bold face are from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

DIVISION 1

1 Mater Dei

2 St. John Bosco

3 Centennial/Corona

4 Serra

5 Chaminade

6 Mission Viejo

7 JSerra Catholic

8 Murrieta Valley

9 San Clemente

10 Lutheran/Orange

DIVISION 2

1 Edison

2 Oaks Christian

3 Norco

4 Valencia/Valencia

5 Upland

6 Calabasas

7 Los Alamitos

8 La Habra

9 Great Oak

10 Heritage

DIVISION 3

1 Sierra Canyon

2 Buena Park

3 Rancho Verde

4 Newbury Park

5 Palos Verdes

6 Charter Oak

7 St. Francis

8 Hart

9 Crespi

10 Lompoc

DIVISION 4

1 Roosevelt, Eleanor

2 San Juan Hills

3 Corona del Mar

4 Downey

5 Cajon

6 Capistrano Valley

7 Santiago/Corona

8 Etiwanda

9 Redondo Union

10 Murrieta Mesa

DIVISION 5

1 Paraclete

2 Yucaipa

3 Paloma Valley

4 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

5 Paramount

6 Corona

7 Wilson/Long Beach

8 Los Altos

9 Ventura

10 Salesian

DIVISION 6

1 Saugus

2 Newport Harbor

3 Golden Valley

4 St. Paul

5 Mira Costa

6 Summit

7 Crescenta Valley

8 San Gorgonio

9 Bishop Diego

10 Elsinore

DIVISION 7

1 El Modena

2 Yorba Linda

3 Don Lugo

4 Tustin

5 Ayala

6 Huntington Beach

7 Fullerton

8 St. Margaret’s Episcopal

9 Pacifica/Oxnard

10 Burbank

DIVISION 8

1 Rio Mesa

2 Valley Christian/Cerritos

3 La Salle

4 Northview

5 Silverado

6 Antelope Valley

7 Citrus Valley

8 Grace Brethren

9 Notre Dame/Riverside

10 Temescal Canyon

DIVISION 9

1 Mayfair

2 Aquinas

3 St. Anthony

4 Leuzinger

5 Agoura

6 Burroughs/Ridgecrest

7 West Ranch

8 Lynwood

9 Aliso Niguel

10 Santa Barbara

DIVISION 10

1 Valley View

2 Santa Ynez

3 Quartz Hill

4 Gahr

5 Apple Valley

6 Pacifica/Garden Grove

7 Dos Pueblos

8 North, J.W.

9 University

10. Santa Fe

DIVISION 11

1 Culver City

2 Rancho Mirage

3 Oak Park

4 Arcadia

5 Highland

6 Eisenhower

7 Cabrillo/Lompoc

8 Katella

9 Sultana

10 Xavier Prep

DIVISION 12

1 Rancho Christian

2 Whittier Christian

3 Santa Ana

4 El Dorado

5 Marina

6 Santa Maria

7 Artesia

8 Schurr

9 Godinez

10 Laguna Beach

DIVISION 13

1 Orange

2 Campbell Hall

3 Nogales

4 Hueneme

5 Knight

6 Indio

7 Yucca Valley

8 Hoover

9 Ocean View

10 Rio Hondo Prep



