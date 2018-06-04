Eight People Arrested in Probation-Compliance Sweep

Eight people were arrested this week during a probation-compliance operation conducted by Santa Barbara County authorities.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Department's Gang Enforcement Unit and the county Probation Department conducted searches Wednesday at several locations, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"Teams made up of members from both law enforcement agencies conducted several probation searches, served several violation-of-probation arrest warrants, and conducted a series of probation compliance checks, resulting in a total of eight arrests," Hoover said.

Hoover said those arrested included:

» Marco Carlos, 18, of Santa Barbara, who was charged with resisting and obstructing or delaying a peace officer and for an outstanding arrest warrant.

When law enforcement officers knocked at the door of his residence for a probation search, Carlos jumped out of a window and attempted to flee, Hoover said, but was quickly apprehended.

» Debra Anaya, 44, of Santa Barbara, who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant and who had cut off her electronic monitoring bracelet.

She was located at a hotel in Santa Barbara and was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

» Dylan Wescott, 25, of Santa Barbara was arrested for an outstanding warrant, being in possession of controlled substances and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

» Tomas Torrez, 33, of Santa Barbara was also arrested for an outstanding warrant and for possession of controlled substances and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Three other adults and a juvenile also were taken into custody for outstanding arrest warrants, Hoover said, but their names were not being released as their arrests did not involve new charges.

