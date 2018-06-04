Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:46 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Eight People Arrested in Probation-Compliance Sweep

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 31, 2013 | 2:25 p.m.

Marco Carlos

Eight people were arrested this week during a probation-compliance operation conducted by Santa Barbara County authorities.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Department's Gang Enforcement Unit and the county Probation Department conducted searches Wednesday at several locations, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"Teams made up of members from both law enforcement agencies conducted several probation searches, served several violation-of-probation arrest warrants, and conducted a series of probation compliance checks, resulting in a total of eight arrests," Hoover said.

Debra Anaya

Hoover said those arrested included:

» Marco Carlos, 18, of Santa Barbara, who was charged with resisting and obstructing or delaying a peace officer and for an outstanding arrest warrant.

When law enforcement officers knocked at the door of his residence for a probation search, Carlos jumped out of a window and attempted to flee, Hoover said, but was quickly apprehended.

» Debra Anaya, 44, of Santa Barbara, who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant and who had cut off her electronic monitoring bracelet.

Dylan Wescott

She was located at a hotel in Santa Barbara and was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

» Dylan Wescott, 25, of Santa Barbara was arrested for an outstanding warrant, being in possession of controlled substances and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

» Tomas Torrez, 33, of Santa Barbara was also arrested for an outstanding warrant and for possession of controlled substances and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Tomas Torrez

Three other adults and a juvenile also were taken into custody for outstanding arrest warrants, Hoover said, but their names were not being released as their arrests did not involve new charges.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 