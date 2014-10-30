Eight People Have Applied So Far for Santa Barbara City Manager Job

The City of Santa Barbara already has received eight applications for the open city administrator job, which most likely will be filled by early next year.

Jim Armstrong vacated the position in September after 13 years serving as the city's top manager.

The City Council has agreed to spend up to $33,200 on the recruitment process, which includes the cost of the consultant contract and travel and expenses for certain candidates.

The city has hired Ralph Anderson and Associates to do the recruitment. That's the same firm Santa Barbara hired for the city attorney recruitment, which led to the hiring of Ariel Calonne from the City of Ventura.

The firm has also led to recent recruitment efforts for city manager positions in Carlsbad, Fountain Valley and Santa Rosa.

The application period opened on Oct. 17 and will close on Nov. 14.

The council expects to hold interviews in December and early January before making a selection in late January.

City officials say a rush of applications is likely in the next two weeks.

"The last two weeks of a recruitment, and particularly the last week, are when an employer can expect the vast majority of applications to come in," said Kristy Schmidt, the city's employee relations manager.

The city, through a public survey, also sought input on the qualities the new city manager should possess.

Paul Casey, the city's longtime community development director and assistant city administrator, is now serving as the acting city administrator. He is among those who have applied for the job.

