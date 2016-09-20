Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:39 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Eight Singles Wins Pace Dos Pueblos Over Santa Barbara

Anjali Thakrar of Dos Pueblos makes a forehand return during match against Santa Barbara. Thakrar won two singles set.s Click to view larger
Anjali Thakrar of Dos Pueblos makes a forehand return during match against Santa Barbara. Thakrar won two singles set.s (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 20, 2016 | 8:17 p.m.

Mikala Triplett and Katie Yang lost only one game between them in sweeping their three singles sets, setting the pace for Dos Pueblos in a 13-5 Channel League girls tennis win at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

Anjali Thakrar won two more singles sets as the Chargers took 8 of 9 sets on the day.

In doubles, Rose Hillebrandt and Hannah Kleidermacher swept their three sets, as the Chargers improved to 3-0 in league and 4-1 overall.

Mikala Triplett of DP unleashes a serve during one of her singles sets. Triplett went 3-0 on the day. Click to view larger
Mikala Triplett of DP unleashes a serve during one of her singles sets. Triplett went 3-0 on the day. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

"I am proud of my team, who fought to the end," DP coach Liz Frech said. "Although we did not convert all of our doubles' sets, we did not give up when we fell behind. For instance, Lucy Golden and Danya Belkin came from a 0-3 deficit to take a set.

"The entire team stayed positive and upbeat throughout the match. We know that we learn a lot from each match, and that we have much work to do."

Freshman Hannah Mendez earned Santa Barbara's lone singles win. The Dons also got wins from the doubles teams of Claudia Brewer-Claire Stotts and Eva Kershner-Brooke Morison.

"I think the girls played well today," said Dons coach Sally Becker. "Each match we play we get more experience and play better.  I'm pleased of the way the girls work together as a team and support each other win or lose."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 