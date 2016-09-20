Eight Singles Wins Pace Dos Pueblos Over Santa Barbara

Tennis

Mikala Triplett and Katie Yang lost only one game between them in sweeping their three singles sets, setting the pace for Dos Pueblos in a 13-5 Channel League girls tennis win at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

Anjali Thakrar won two more singles sets as the Chargers took 8 of 9 sets on the day.

In doubles, Rose Hillebrandt and Hannah Kleidermacher swept their three sets, as the Chargers improved to 3-0 in league and 4-1 overall.

"I am proud of my team, who fought to the end," DP coach Liz Frech said. "Although we did not convert all of our doubles' sets, we did not give up when we fell behind. For instance, Lucy Golden and Danya Belkin came from a 0-3 deficit to take a set.

"The entire team stayed positive and upbeat throughout the match. We know that we learn a lot from each match, and that we have much work to do."

Freshman Hannah Mendez earned Santa Barbara's lone singles win. The Dons also got wins from the doubles teams of Claudia Brewer-Claire Stotts and Eva Kershner-Brooke Morison.

"I think the girls played well today," said Dons coach Sally Becker. "Each match we play we get more experience and play better. I'm pleased of the way the girls work together as a team and support each other win or lose."

